Son arrested, charged with attempting to murder his mother, sheriff says

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to murder his mother, according to Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Around noon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Bienville Boulevard. Once they arrived, they found Grady Markeese Walker, 27, in the road in front of the house. After speaking to Walker, deputies took him into custody and began searching the house.

They found Walker’s 50-year-old mother on the floor with what looked like multiple stab wounds. They applied medical treatment until an ambulance arrived. Walker’s mother is at Ocean Springs Hospital in stable condition.

Walker is charged with attempted murder and is in the Adult Detention Center with no bond. His initial court hearing is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Ezell says the investigation is ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.