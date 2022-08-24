WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Rent prices hit record high for 17th month in a row

FILE PHOTO - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this photo from April 15, 2015. For the past six...
FILE PHOTO - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this photo from April 15, 2015. For the past six months, rent prices have gone up but the percentage of growth is not as high as before.(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rent prices across the country have hit a record high again.

For the 17th month in a row, the national median rent hit a new record of high of $1,879 a month, up more than 12% from a year ago.

The South and Northeast have seen the largest increases, with Miami renters getting hit the hardest. Their rent is up 26% from last year.

The good news is there are some early signs the market may be starting to cool off, according to Realtor.com.

For the past six months, even though prices have gone up, the percentage of growth is not quite as high.

Experts say this is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old...
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

Latest News

A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
Woman denied a mammogram because of her youth warns others
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87