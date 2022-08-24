WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters

New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters
New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters(Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it.

Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson.

“At approximately 10:15 a.m. we were alerted of an accident on Briarwood Drive involving this bus. Luckily, no injuries occurred, and no children were on the bus. The driver of the bus is safe,” Boys and Girls Club Vice President Othor Cain said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old...
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

Latest News

People always love options, and other grocery store choice is available on the Coast. Aldi has...
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier &...
Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over the country, 20 more in the South and more coming on line...
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs