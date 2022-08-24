WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Man sentenced for child sex abuse after girl confided in her teachers, DA says

Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an...
Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been convicted of child sex crimes after the girl confided in her school teachers about the abuse.

Jurors convicted Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

District Attorney Ashley Welch said the abuse started in August 2014 when the girl was 9 years old. At age 14, the girl confided in her teachers about the abuse.

“She felt comfortable enough to go to her teachers and tell them that she was suffering from anxiety and panic attacks from the abuse,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Matheson said. “They were her safe outlet.”

The DA’s office said the girl’s teachers contacted law enforcement after hearing about the abuse.

“This young girl trusted them with the information about three horrific years of abuse,” Welch said. “I cannot express strongly enough how important a role educators are playing in our children’s lives. Sometimes, it is lifesaving.”

Maney was sentenced to serve a minimum of 51.3 years to a maximum of 72.41 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old...
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

Latest News

FILE - Susan Newman, left, and Nell Newman arrive at the SeriousFun Children's Network event at...
Paul Newman’s daughters sue late actor’s charity foundation
FILE - Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
Rain causing flash flooding
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
The rockets powerful engines were built and tested at Stennis Space Center.
Behind the Scenes: Artemis test flight preparations Pt. 3
Joining us now in the studio is McDonald's Owner Gregg Descher and Ronald McDonald House...
Santa Claus teams up with Mississippi McDonald's owners for charity