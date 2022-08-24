WLOX Careers
Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses

By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Anchor Awards on Wednesday at Pelican Landing in Moss Point to celebrate small businesses that mean a big deal.

“It really does take a great deal of grit and courage to be a small business owner these days,” Chamber President Paige Roberts said.

The Chamber revived its grant program after three years, and during the ceremony, 29 business owners were handed an envelope full of funds.

One of the recipients was Delorise Nettles. She has owned Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee in Gautier for 17 years. Now, she is expanding into Pascagoula.

“Pascagoula needs just a place to run away to, and that’s what I bring to the table,” she said. “Have a cup of coffee, read a book, visit a friend.”

Dolanda and Bryan McCain also received a grant.

Just one week ago, the couple launched Bryan’s Steamer in Moss Point. It’s a mobile food trailer serving up coastal Cajun cuisine and seafood.

“We just look forward to serving everybody,” they said.

In addition to the grants, the Chamber presented four awards: Pioneer, Thrive I, Thrive II and Grit.

The Pioneer Award for a newer business was presented to I AM Candy and Things.

The Thrive I Award for a business with less than 50 employees was presented to Cypress Environment and Infrastructure.

The Thrive II Award for a business with 50 employees or more was presented to Superior Optical Lab in Ocean Springs.

Derek Bodart and his team at Superior Optical create eyeglasses for VA hospitals across the country.

“We never lost a beat. We always produced, and the veterans got their glasses in a timely manner,” Bodart told WLOX. “So, to win something like this is a testament to the good, hard work of the folks at Superior Optical.”

The Grit Award for a nonprofit was presented to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center, which is a place for all ages to learn about conservation.

“When it came time to look at these awards, ‘Grit’ just is what spoke to me because we went from five employees to two after COVID,” manager Susan Stachowski said. “And we never stopped rolling. We never stopped. And, in fact, we had one of our best years ever this past year.”

Stachowski also received a grant. She said she plans to put it toward more marketing and signage for the center.

“We are the best kept secret, but we don’t want to be a secret anymore,” she said. “We want to be loud and proud.”

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

