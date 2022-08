MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain storms are being experienced all over Mississippi, causing issues with our neighbors to the north.

Multiple highways have been washed out, including some in Newton, Scott and Rankin counties.

Caution: Highway 489 in Newton County near Marrow Road will be closed until further notice. The highway is completely washed away due to flood water. Seek an alternate route until further notice. ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TIeYilki8G — MHP Meridian (@MHPTroopH) August 24, 2022

This is State Route 492 just east of Conehatta Prospect Road in Newton County.



MDOT crews are making repairs to the roadway now. They are #WorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/oDrgX0yWfK — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 24, 2022

Here’s the State Route 35 washout in Scott County, 200 yards south of I-20.



Crews are mobilizing equipment to this site and the district floating crews are sending stone to help them make the repairs tonight due to the roadway being undermined. #MShwys #WorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/tirEMNu5P6 — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 24, 2022

Water covers the north and southbound lanes on MS25 near Jims Rd in Northeast Rankin County. MHP and CTED units are on the scene, redirecting traffic to a safer route. pic.twitter.com/RFwDOd72nA — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) August 24, 2022

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton County are CLOSED until further notice.



The closure is due to a roadway washout caused by flash flooding. READ MORE: https://t.co/Zvipxql4eV pic.twitter.com/lKjFrIQ9wB — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 24, 2022

