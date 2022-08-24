Gulfport church community learns more about adoption at film event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bel Air Baptist Church in Gulfport hosted a movie pre-screening to inform community members about adoption.

The auditorium was filled with people watching the screening of “LifeMark,” a movie inspired by a true story of adoption. The film was created by the Kendrick brothers, Kirk Cameron Entertainment and Fathom Events.

Event Coordinator Hilton Glass with Movie Ministries Outreach said this is the first time they hosted a pre-screening after a two-year COVID hiatus.

The pre-screening is meant to help promote movies and the message behind them.

“What we’ve done with Movie Ministries Outreach is that we do these pre-screenings in advance before the movie comes out for the churches, pastors, ministry, and organization leaders,” Glass said.

As people waited for the trailer to start, they had a chance to learn more about adoption from organizations that were also invited.

One of those was Elijah’s Closet, a nonprofit organization that helps gather donations for families in need.

Vice president Loree Gilman said they help foster parents and families who are in need of essentials to help prevent kids from going into foster care.

“The social workers will call us and say hey we have a family that is in need of two dressers and two twin beds. Do y’all have anything that can help out? If we have it. Yes, come get it,” Gilman said.

In 2021, the number of foster kids in the state of Mississippi was almost 4,000.

The story behind the movie’s lead character David is relatable for more than 150,000 children in the U.S who go through the process of finding a forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about adoption or want to donate you can reach out to Elijah’s Closet, Rescue 100, and Southern Christian Services.

“Lifemark” will be released in movie theaters on Sept. 9.

