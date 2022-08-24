WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Free monkeypox vaccinations available to highest risk Mississippians

To find out if you’re eligible and to make an appointment for a monkeypox vaccination, call the...
To find out if you’re eligible and to make an appointment for a monkeypox vaccination, call the Mississippi State Health Department at 1-877-978-6453.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Health Department is offering free, two-dose monkeypox vaccinations to those who are at the highest risk for contracting the disease. To find out if you’re eligible and to make an appointment for vaccination, call the state health department at 1-877-978-6453.

You may be eligible for vaccination if:

  • You have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox.
  • You identify as gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men; or as transgender, and 1) you have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or 2) you have attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted (for instance, by sex or skin-to-skin contact).

While the number of confirmed cases in Mississippi remains low, they have been gradually increasing. Health officials say early preventive steps are important to reduce wider transmission of monkeypox.

Mississippi’s first case of monkeypox was identified on July 25, 2022. View the latest case counts on the CDC’s monkeypox surveillance page.

Remember, anyone who comes in contact with an infected person may be at risk. Monkeypox can be spread to others when symptoms begin and until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Healing can take several weeks.

Here’s what monkeypox feels like. Early symptoms are usually flu-like:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

Other symptoms usually develop a few days later:

  • A painful rash or sores, sometimes located on or near the genitals or anus, but sometimes in other areas such as the hands, feet, chest or face. These sores will go through several stages before healing.
  • Sores may be inside the body, including the mouth, vagina, or anus.

Note: Some people experience a rash or sores first, followed by other symptoms and some only experience a rash or sores.

Here’s what you need to do if you get a new or unexplained rash, especially if you have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox:

  • Isolate at home.
  • Contact your healthcare provider for testing.

Finally, if you or your partner are diagnosed with monkeypox:

  • Follow the treatment and prevention recommendations of your healthcare provider.
  • Avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until all your sores have healed and you have a fresh layer of skin formed.

The CDC has more information on monkeypox and protective steps:

What You Need to Know about Monkeypox if You are a Teen or Young Adult

Information for schools, day care, and other settings serving children or adolescents

Personal safety and safety in social gatherings

Monkeypox information from the CDC

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old...
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

Latest News

Kristen White with the Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi has some tips for keeping...
Heat safety an important part of caring for loved ones with alzheimer's, dementia
After a big seminar in Gulfport on opening a dispensary, we caught up with Mississippi Medical...
Medical marijuana dispensaries
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign