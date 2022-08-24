WLOX Careers
Artemis to carry more ‘Moon Trees’ to revive astronaut’s dream

Rosemary Roosa, daughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa, worked with NASA and the National...
Rosemary Roosa, daughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa, worked with NASA and the National Forest Service to include 1,000 tree seeds that will be on board the Artemis and be part of the Moon Tree project Stuart Roosa started.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When Apollo 14 launched in 1971 carrying Stuart Roosa, his daughter Rosemary Roosa was very young and very proud. She wore a special pendant to commemorate the moment.

“He really made us feel like this is a beautiful thing that he’s doing,” she said.

She still wears that pendant as she carries a legacy he began on that trip.

With him were seeds of a variety of trees that would go to the moon and be planted as “Moon Trees” upon his return.

“I found out that out of the approximately 450-500 seeds, that there are only about 70 original moon trees left.”

With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, those trees will be replenished. About 1,000 will be carried on this mission.

In the meantime, Roosa still gets excited about planting descendants of those trees – like the American Sycamore in her front yard – as an outreach.

“It’s just so neat to see children, young and old alike, to be able to reach out and touch a tree that they know has been almost a quarter million miles away and back.”

Roosa said her father would be proud of the effort.

“I think he’s going to be really thrilled, and I think he’ll probably be having a pretty good view from where he is now.”

Roosa will be at Cape Kennedy to see it for herself – like when she was a child.

“Just to see it and feel it and experience it...I’m walking on air right now.”

Roosa said there is another family connection to this historic launch.

Her son-in-law worked on some of the Space Shuttle engines at Stennis that will be used with Artemis.

