Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People always love options, and other grocery store choice is available on the Coast. Aldi has set up shop in Ocean Springs.

“We’re only about 12,000 square feet, so people can get in, they can get out, they can get what they need so they can go back to the beach, work, school, whatever you like,” said Heather Moore.

The store has 20 employees, some locals, some from other Aldi locations.

“We’ve been very fortunate with all that stores that we’ve opened, we’ve been able to source really great talent and have them come to teach us the local flavor and really get excited about Aldi coming here,” Moore said.

Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over the country, 20 more in the South and more coming on line by the end of the year.

“We opened a service center over in Loxley, Ala., that’s going to service a ton of stores on the Gulf Coast, so we’re going to be opened 10 more this year and many more to come,” Moore added.

The ribbon-cutting for Aldi in Ocean Springs is set for Thursday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

