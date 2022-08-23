WLOX Careers
Woman charged after trash, human feces found throughout home with 3 children, police say

A woman has been charged after officers found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – A woman has been charged after officers said they found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a well-being check, where they found a 1-year-old and a 13-year-old in the home with no supervision.

In the home, officers said there was “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food throughout the house, human fecal matter on the floors, and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen.”

Both children were “extremely dirty,” and officers said the 1-year-old had on a diaper that was “so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days.”

A third child who arrived at the home with 43-year-old Jenny Taylor also said he lived there.

Taylor has been charged with three counts of child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

