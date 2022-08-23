Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on a wet Tuesday at times. Many parts of South Mississippi will see up to one inch of rain. Isolated spots may get rain totals of two to three inches or more by the end of the day. Heavy rain could cause flooding for some parts of our area. Our wet weather pattern this week is thanks to an upper disturbance enhancing rain chances in our region. So, you can expect wet weather at times every day for the rest of this week.

