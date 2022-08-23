School board names interim Hancock superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School District has a new interim superintendent to serve the remainder of the school year.

Rhett Ladner was approved by a unanimous decision at the Aug. 23 board meeting.

This decision comes after a the board voted to terminate the contract of Teresa Merwin, who served as superintendent until Friday, Aug. 19.

The vote came during a special called meeting, and board attorney Mark Alexander tells WLOX News it was a unanimous decision. All five school board members were there and voted. The termination was effective immediately.

Ladner holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously served as assistant superintendent in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.