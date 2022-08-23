Ocean Springs featured in Wall Street Journal

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Wall Street Journal features Ocean Springs calling it, “A Southern Beach Getaway With Artsy Appeal.”

Over the weekend, journalist Chelsea Brasted wrote an article on the City of Discovery. The article was inspired by all the places she visited during her stay.

Among those places are the famous Walter Anderson Museum, The Wilbur Bar, Blue Dog Bistro and Vestige.

Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cynthia Sutton said around 400 visitors stop by the city’s visitor center monthly. It’s a number that could rise due to more exposure.

“We know we are a tourist destination but to have something like the Wall Street Journal publish an article about some of the coolest things we have in town makes our dot on the map much larger,” Sutton said.

Executive director of the Walter Anderson Museum Julian Rankin said people all over are being drawn to the charm of Ocean Springs.

“We get people from all over the world that come here increasingly. Folks from all over the state, across the nation, are discovering not only Walter Anderson, but what the Coast and what Ocean Springs has to offer,“ Rankin said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.