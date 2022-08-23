WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Ocean Springs featured in Wall Street Journal

Over the weekend, journalist Chelsea Brasted wrote an article on the City of Discovery. The article was inspired by all the places she visited during her stay.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Wall Street Journal features Ocean Springs calling it, “A Southern Beach Getaway With Artsy Appeal.”

Over the weekend, journalist Chelsea Brasted wrote an article on the City of Discovery. The article was inspired by all the places she visited during her stay.

Among those places are the famous Walter Anderson Museum, The Wilbur Bar, Blue Dog Bistro and Vestige.

Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cynthia Sutton said around 400 visitors stop by the city’s visitor center monthly. It’s a number that could rise due to more exposure.

“We know we are a tourist destination but to have something like the Wall Street Journal publish an article about some of the coolest things we have in town makes our dot on the map much larger,” Sutton said.

Executive director of the Walter Anderson Museum Julian Rankin said people all over are being drawn to the charm of Ocean Springs.

“We get people from all over the world that come here increasingly. Folks from all over the state, across the nation, are discovering not only Walter Anderson, but what the Coast and what Ocean Springs has to offer,“ Rankin said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony

Latest News

Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
File photo of money
Absent fathers costing taxpayers millions, new report says
Retired Pascagoula High history teacher Bettie Concannon worked with Circuit Clerk Randy Carney...
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
That's according to State Auditor Shad White.
Absent fathers could be costing taxpayers millions