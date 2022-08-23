Mississippi Disaster Relief volunteers help with flooding relief in Kentucky

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A group of volunteers are back home after helping with flood relief in Kentucky.

For years, New Life Disaster Relief has been lending a helping hand to those in need. This time volunteers made their way to Jenkins, Kentucky to help a community that was left distraught due to severe flooding.

New Life Relief founder, Ken Wetzel said the need for help was immediately noticeable. According to him, some areas were so irreparably damaged the city had to demolish what was left of the buildings.

“The devastation was so bad that two small towns, FEMA made the decision to just come in with a wrecking ball and completely demo them. To take all the buildings and everything down,” Wetzel said.

The group helps with supplies, volunteer labor, and recruiting others to help.

Wetzel and his brother Dawn started the group after hurricane Katrina. Wetzel said he can relate to people who are left with nothing due to natural disasters.

“That’s something unique that we bring is surviving Katrina and the aftermath, we are able to tell people, we can emphasize with them, but we can also assure them that there’s hope and an opportunity to come back. It does take resiliency and we are blessed to be able to help,” Wetzel said.

He is now in search of more volunteers to go back to Kentucky and continue helping those in need.

“We haven’t forgotten all the help that we received during Katrina and that’s one of the biggest motivation to continue doing what we do,” Wetzel said.

You can donate and learn more about the organization here.

