WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2. (Source: @m0lmk / SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley and TMX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLAND (Gray News/TMX) – An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England recently made a very long-distance call to the International Space Station.

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.

Her call was answered by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4, which launched on April 27 for a planned six-month mission.

“My name’s Isabella, I’m 8 years old,” she said over the radio.

“Isabella, it’s so great to chat with you, thank you for getting on the radio and saying hello,” Lindgren replied.

Lindgren tweeted that he’s talked to amateur radio operators all over the world, but “this may be my favorite contact so far.”

“Thank you so much @astro_kjell, you have changed her world,” Isabella’s father, Matthew, tweeted.

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, uses small frequency bands and is limited to non-commercial purposes.

According to the International Amateur Radio Union, there are more than 3 million licensed operators worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old...
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous

Latest News

Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow
Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, bangs the gavel...
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada arrested in corruption probe
Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are seen.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73% effective in children younger than 5