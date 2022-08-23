WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Ex-Twitter executive alleges reckless cybersecurity policies

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former employee is accusing Twitter of having major security issues and being mismanaged.

The claims come from whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

In a disclosure he sent to Congress and other agencies last month, Zatko said many Twitter staffers have access to sensitive information and central controls without proper oversight.

Zatko also said some of the higher-ups at Twitter have been trying to hide some of the company’s vulnerabilities.

According to the disclosure obtained by CNN, Twitter also allegedly does not properly delete user data after accounts are canceled.

Zatko was the company’s head of security before being let go earlier this year for poor performance.

Twitter also released a statement saying privacy and security are among its prime priorities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
Crusin' the Coast organizers prepare for a busy year.
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Recent merger plans...
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
A Russian soldier speaks out against the war in Ukraine after fleeing his country.
Russian soldier speaks out against war in Ukraine
It’s all to drive down the number of sexual assaults happening in the area.
Date rape drug test strips handed out in California city as precaution
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot