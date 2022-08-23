WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Countdown to Kickoff: St. Patrick Fighting Irish

On Monday the St. Patrick Fighting Irish had a little extra pep in their step with kickoff for the opening game being just four days away.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday the St. Patrick Fighting Irish had a little extra pep in their step with kickoff for the opening game being just four days away.

“We’re all excited with a lot of energy out here at practice everyday and we’re ready,” said Thomas Salloum, Senior running back.

The quicker the 2022 season begins the quicker the Irish have the chance to flush the sour taste of 2021. St. Patrick recorded only one victory a year ago, but the lack of success on the scoreboard serves as a learning opportunity.

“We don’t want to take any losses again, we’re hungry, ready to beat every team we play and we’re going to play our hardest every single game,” said Breton Descher, Junior defensive end.

For the Irish to show improvement Coach Trey Bailey will depend on youth, 35 of St. Patrick’s 53 players are freshmen or sophomores.

“We had a good group of 9th graders last year, coupled with another good group of 9th graders and we’re very excited about where we are as a program,” said Bailey.

While the Irish have limited experience, St. Patrick does have returning playmakers in key positions.

“Otis Brooks is our quarterback, we have four returning starters up front and at the end of the day what we do up front will determine what we do as a team,” said Bailey.

The Irish will find out quickly how they stack up opening the season Friday at rival Resurrection.

“It’s always fun to play them, they’re going to be coached well, play hard and it’s going to be a tough test for us,” said Bailey.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony

Latest News

The Warriors are heading into 2022 with new head coach Josh Ladner.
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors
On Monday the St. Patrick Fighting Irish had a little extra pep in their step with kickoff for...
Countdown to Kickoff: St. Patrick Fighting Irish
The Hornets have been to six straight South State title games heading into 2022.
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Poplarville Hornets
Countdown Poplarville
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Poplarville Hornets