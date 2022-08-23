WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says

The coroner says he was called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. He confirms the two victims of the...
The coroner says he was called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. He confirms the two victims of the crash, 25-year-old Jason Clark and 56-year-old Kurtis Levell Price.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County died Monday night, according to Coroner Bruce Lynd.

Lynd was called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. He confirms 25-year-old Jason Clark of Jackson County was the driver of one car, and 56-year-old Kurtis Levell Price of Jackson County was the driver of the other.

The accident happened just south of the George County line. One vehicle was traveling north on the southbound side of the highway.

Information is still limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
Crusin' the Coast organizers prepare for a busy year.
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event

Latest News

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Tracking wet weather at times today. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
Journalist Chelsea Brasted visited The Wilbur Bar amongst other places in Ocean Springs.
Ocean Springs featured in Wall Street Journal