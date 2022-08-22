Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday.

“Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”

For Schwartz, law enforcement is a family affair. His father was a long time cop and also worked for the FBI, while he also has an extensive history with a badge.

“This goes back generations with out family,” he added.

His son John works as a police officer in Gulfport, and his other son Titus is a fireman with Harrison County.

“It shows his commitment to it, it shows his family’s commitment to it. Our first responders, it’s not like it was years ago. My hat’s off to him and his family for serving their communities,” said Mike Favre, mayor of Bay St. Louis.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.