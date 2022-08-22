WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief

It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as...
It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis Monday.

“Former chief Gary Ponthieux did a great job setting the foundation for the department. The city of Bay St. Louis is a unique place,” Schwartz said. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural, vacation destination city. It’s unique.”

For Schwartz, law enforcement is a family affair. His father was a long time cop and also worked for the FBI, while he also has an extensive history with a badge.

“This goes back generations with out family,” he added.

His son John works as a police officer in Gulfport, and his other son Titus is a fireman with Harrison County.

“It shows his commitment to it, it shows his family’s commitment to it. Our first responders, it’s not like it was years ago. My hat’s off to him and his family for serving their communities,” said Mike Favre, mayor of Bay St. Louis.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
To the people who knew him best, he was special.
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash

Latest News

An approaching upper disturbance over Texas will keep our rain chances high for at least the...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The first 7 hours of Monday haven't brought much rain to South MS. I don't expect it to stay...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
There is no escape from the raindrops. A wet pattern persists this week as we track an upper...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Countdown to Kickoff 2022
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors