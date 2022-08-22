Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event.

The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey said this is the first year someone from England is participating.

“Right now, we have 43 states, we have Canada and we have England that are registered. Last year, we had 43 states and Canada. We never had England, so we are really excited about that,” Bailey said.

Bailey tells WLOX he and the other founders never imagined Cruisin’ would be as big as it is now.

“Business people got together in 1995 trying to figure out what we could do to help the economy of the Coast at a slow time of the year. Usually, after Labor Day, things slow down, and there weren’t a lot of things going on,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, last year, a study showed the event brought a significant amount of revenue to the Coast.

“This past year, we had an economic impact study that was done, and it showed us that we had a $36.1 million impact to the economy and the state of Mississippi and a $33.1 million impact to the economy of three coastal counties,” Bailey explained.

Pre-registration is now closed, but on-site registration will open up on October 3th. Bailey said the number of this year’s participants is close to last year’s, which was more than 9,000.

“It’s just a really fun event. If people can come here visit our area, have fun, help the economy and it all works for everyone that’s a great thing to do. It’s a win for everyone,” Bailey said.

On-site registration will take place at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.

