WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event.

The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey said this is the first year someone from England is participating.

“Right now, we have 43 states, we have Canada and we have England that are registered. Last year, we had 43 states and Canada. We never had England, so we are really excited about that,” Bailey said.

Bailey tells WLOX he and the other founders never imagined Cruisin’ would be as big as it is now.

“Business people got together in 1995 trying to figure out what we could do to help the economy of the Coast at a slow time of the year. Usually, after Labor Day, things slow down, and there weren’t a lot of things going on,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, last year, a study showed the event brought a significant amount of revenue to the Coast.

“This past year, we had an economic impact study that was done, and it showed us that we had a $36.1 million impact to the economy and the state of Mississippi and a $33.1 million impact to the economy of three coastal counties,” Bailey explained.

Pre-registration is now closed, but on-site registration will open up on October 3th. Bailey said the number of this year’s participants is close to last year’s, which was more than 9,000.

“It’s just a really fun event. If people can come here visit our area, have fun, help the economy and it all works for everyone that’s a great thing to do. It’s a win for everyone,” Bailey said.

On-site registration will take place at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
POLICE LIGHTS
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Painters, food vendors and boutique stores were amongst the booths selling their merchandise.
Ground Zero Blues Club hosts first “Art in the Alley” event
Barney is the seventh MVSU baseball coach.
Gulfport native Milton Barney Jr. tapped to lead MVSU baseball program
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we visit with Monroe Stewart, owner of Big Level Grocery in Stone...
In Their Shoes: Stepping back in time at Big Level Grocery
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we visit with Monroe Stewart, owner of Big Level Grocery in Stone...
In Their Shoes: Stepping back in time with Stone County old country store