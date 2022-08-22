New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Theresa Madrigal is like an protective mama.

In this case, the babies are sea turtles.

“I was very, very, very excited - my entire team, my entire staff,” said Madrigal, the stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “It’s something that we’ve been anticipating, we’ve been hoping for over the last couple of years.”

On Aug. 1, Harrison County Sand Beach department workers reported to the IMMS that they found what they thought was a turtle nesting site just east of the Pass Christian Harbor.

IMMS staff marked the site and fenced it for protection. It’s the first on the Mississippi mainland since 2018.

And it seems to be part of a nice trend.

“We’re seeing good numbers of sea turtles here,” Madrigal said. “We’re also hearing reports all throughout the northern Gulf of Mexico that we’re starting to see more sea turtle nesting trends happening throughout all the Gulf states.”

Since 2010, the Mississippi Sound with all its sea life has been devastated by natural and manmade disasters.

“Such as hurricanes. We’ve had oil spills; you had the Bonne Carre Spillway, which has really devastated the habitat,” said IMMS director Moby Solangi. “One of the more important things is that the Mississippi Sound and the adjacent water is a critical habitat for the juvenile Kemps Ridley, which is the most endangered in the world.”

Since 2010, IMMS has rehabilitated and released more than one thousand sea turtles.

This Mississippi nest gives experts hope.

“So finally seeing sea turtles come up again on the mainland here is a good indicator that this could be a continuing trend and we’ll start to have more and more sea turtle nests here,” Madrigal said.

But she said it will take time.

“Kemps Ridleys don’t mature until they are about 12 years old. Loggerhead sea turtles don’t mature until they are in their 30s. So, it’s really going to take decades of looking at data and seeing how these trends are affecting. But, the results we’re seeing now are very promising.”

And it’s promising for those who simply enjoy nature.

“For things to be coming back after an oil spill or any disaster like that, it’s just ... you think about the animals that were soaked in oil and see the commercials on TV where they were cleaning them up,” said Gulfport resident Thomas Stockfleth. “That’s what it’s all about ... seeing births and life goes on.”

Experts believe the baby turtles will hatch in about three weeks.

They aren’t sure if they are Kemps Ridley or loggerhead turtles, but once they are hatched, they will do an excavation of the site to learn more.

