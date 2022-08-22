WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug

MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is recognizing today as “National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.”

According to the CDC, more than 150 people die every day from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

The DEA considers it the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.

“We are actually seeing [fentanyl] on just about an everyday basis,” Vicksburg Narcotics Investigator Mario Grady said.

Grady said drug dealers are using what’s called a pill press to mix fentanyl into caffeine tablets, ecstasy, or just about any pill or tablet that they want.

This is not only posing a threat to those buying drugs but also to those seizing drugs.

“People are actually thinking that they are taking a party drug, and they are actually taking a pill that is laced with fentanyl,” Grady said.

“A lot of times, [police] think they might be dealing with a certain drug, and it’s not the drug that they think it is. A young officer may try to sniff it and say, ‘hey, let me see what it smells like,’ and it could be fentanyl. Just a quick whiff of that, and you’re overdosing,” he said.

Police officers aren’t the only ones concerned about fentanyl. State legislators are too.

This past session, at least two laws were passed that crack down on those supplying the drug.

One of them enhances penalties for those who use pill presses not registered with the Bureau of Narcotics.

Another one, Parker’s Law, creates a crime of fentanyl delivery resulting in death. Under the law, the dealers will face between 20 years to life in prison

According to the CDC, synthetic opioids like fentanyl made up nearly 70 percent of last year’s overdose deaths.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
To the people who knew him best, he was special.
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash

Latest News

There is no escape from the raindrops. A wet pattern persists this week as we track an upper...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Countdown to Kickoff 2022
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors
Crusin' the Coast organizers prepare for a busy year.
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
The first sea turtle nesting site on the Mississippi mainland gives experts hope that the...
New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery