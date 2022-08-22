Monday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is no day for the rest of this month with a 0% rain chance. So, if you’re a fan of wet weather, then you’re in luck because we’ll have a chance to see it every day for the 7 to 10 days. An upper disturbance nearby will be the reason our rain chances stay high for at least the next three days. Flooding rain will be a concern for at least the first three days of this week. Monday’s and Tuesday’s flood threat could be more isolated (level 1 of 4). And Wednesday’s flooding rain threat could be a bit more widespread (level 2 of 4) as the disturbance gets closer to our area with more atmospheric moisture.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

