WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves walks past the entrance of the new Amazon Robotic Sorting...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves walks past the entrance of the new Amazon Robotic Sorting Fulfillment Center in Madison County, Miss., following its official opening, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The more than 3 million square foot facility known as JAN1, began operations July 24, but formally opened Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools.

In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago.

The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.

The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.”

Private schools “can operate only so long as students pay tuition,” but public schools have an obligation to serve every child, the lawsuit says. It says infrastructure improvements make private schools more competitive.

In arguments filed Aug. 4, attorneys for the state responded that the federal funds “were never earmarked for public schools in the first place,” so public schools “stand to lose exactly nothing” as a result of the grant program.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is hearing the case.

During this year’s legislative session, Mississippi’s Republican-controlled House and Senate made plans to spend most of the $1.8 billion the state is receiving from the federal government for pandemic relief.

Legislators this year also created a program to provide interest-free loans to public schools to improve buildings and other facilities, with money coming from the state. Those loans must be repaid within 10 years. The grants to private schools do not need to be repaid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
To the people who knew him best, he was special.
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash

Latest News

Retired Pascagoula High history teacher Bettie Concannon worked with Circuit Clerk Randy Carney...
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
It’s a new day in the Bay for Toby Schwartz and his family. Schwartz was officially sworn in as...
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief
There's nothing like a hoagie with your favorite toppings. Joining us now is Smoke-N-Hoagies...
In the kitchen with Smoke-N-Hoagies