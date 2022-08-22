Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The D’Iberville warriors have a new head ball coach this year in Josh Ladner, but as he enters his 15th year with the school, he was ready to step in and work when the job came open earlier this year.

“I just went to work at it just like as if it was going to be mine,” said Ladner. “The kids really embraced it right then, I’ve always been in charge of the off season conditioning so it was easy with that. It was more of just taking it one step at a time, keep working, and keep going.”

The most important part of any coaching change is getting the buy in from the players, but as the power lifting coach and offensive line coach under Larry Dolan, the buy-in was almost immediate.

“They have embraced me 100 percent,” said Ladner. “I know that sounds kind of odd, I’m not an outside guy coming in and I shouldn’t be surprised by that but you never know.”

“He’s always been a great coach,” said senior wide receiver Braylon Surber. “I feel like he always took great notes from coach Dolan and I think he’s going to do great this season.”

After the off the field buy in, Ladner got to work on the field.

The warriors are only bringing back one starter but have a class of more than 20 experienced seniors... for junior Kevin Rogers he and the team want to prove they can outwork every team they play.

“We have this saying called ‘Take teams to the Deep End’ so in the fourth teams are usually tired but that’s where we thrive,” said senior running back and safety Kevin Rogers. “When we take those teams to the deep end no matter how big you are our stamina is going to outlast you and you can’t stay in the deep end with us.”

The Warriors had a senior class last year of more than 30, so this year’s team is appreciating all that group left behind and what they have to look forward to with the team around them.

“I just wanted to take notes from the graduates in front of me and I just wanted to lock in and make sure I can get the job done,” said Surber. “They’ve always been here for me and they’re great teammates and I love my brothers.”

“When I came here in tenth grade they were eleventh graders, we played some JV together but this will mean a little more to me because we’ll be playing with them and they’ll be playing with me, it’ll be that first and last time playing,” said Rogers. I still miss those boys from last year too but this one will mean more to me.”

The Warriors open up the season with St. Stanislaus.

