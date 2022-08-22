WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
POLICE LIGHTS
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Crusin' the Coast organizers prepare for a busy year.
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
The first sea turtle nesting site on the Mississippi mainland gives experts hope that the...
New sea turtle nest on Pass Christian beach gives experts hope for recovery
The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run
According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest