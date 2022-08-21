WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday.

Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Gautier’s Veterans of Foreign Wars and Hancock Whitney Bank for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Cars were lined up hours before the event started. The giveaway included food like meat, carrots, watermelon and more.

Officials got emotional about how many volunteers were willing to help.

“It brings tears to my eyes to see the outpour of support we get from the community,” said VFW Post 2132 Commander James McKinney. “I got some people that said, ‘Hey, I want to volunteer.’ They’re not affiliated with the military, just Jane Doe from the public that decided she wanted to help in and help us out. I really appreciate those people.”

The group was able to feed more than 600 families.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was arrested Thursday on a molestation charge after authorities say...
High speed chase on I-10 ends with molestation arrest
All northbound lanes on Highway 63 at Saracennia Road in Moss Point are cleared after an...
CRASH CLEARED: Hwy 63 northbound lanes in Moss Point at Saracennia Rd.

Latest News

Several vendors shared valuable resources. Local business owners gave out free children books...
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6:32 PM 8.20.22
More storms in the coming days, some may be heavy
Cars were lined up hours before the event started.
VFW Post 2132 and Hancock Whitney host food drive
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.20.22
Scattered thunderstorms