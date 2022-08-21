VFW, Hancock Whitney host food drive in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday.

Feeding the Gulf Coast partnered with Gautier’s Veterans of Foreign Wars and Hancock Whitney Bank for the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway. Cars were lined up hours before the event started. The giveaway included food like meat, carrots, watermelon and more.

Officials got emotional about how many volunteers were willing to help.

“It brings tears to my eyes to see the outpour of support we get from the community,” said VFW Post 2132 Commander James McKinney. “I got some people that said, ‘Hey, I want to volunteer.’ They’re not affiliated with the military, just Jane Doe from the public that decided she wanted to help in and help us out. I really appreciate those people.”

The group was able to feed more than 600 families.

