Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Prep athletes along with family, friends and the community came together to remember AJ Rapp, a special piece to the family.

“He wasn’t my blood nephew, but he was my nephew. He was family,” said Jermaine Alexander.

“He was slow to aggression. He was just the perfect kid,” said Lashunda Mitchell.

AJ was the linebacker coach for the Hurricanes, and to the people who knew him best, he was special.

“Ambitious, talkative and loving,” said Mitchell. “He was the most humblest man I’ve ever seen. He was the most hard working man I’ve ever seen.”

AJ became a linebacker coach for the Mississippi Hurricanes at the age of 20. During his life, he went through several tribulations.

“His first college was Rockford in Chicago. He went there and didn’t stay long,” said Mitchell. “He caught COVID and didn’t want to stay long and came right back. Then he went down to Florida to the prep school. First game broke his foot and came right back.”

But that didn’t stop AJ.

“His one plan didn’t work, he had another plan,” said Mitchell. “He’s like, ‘Mama I wanna do this. Mama, I’m gonna do this, Momma I’m gonna do this.’ He always had a plan.”

One of those plans lead him to coach a junior basketball team, become a linebacker coach and touch lives along the way.

“I realize that he was going everywhere touching people. He was doing God’s work,” said Mitchell.

“He was an amazing man, special to the kids. We put this season for him,” said Ishmel Morrow.

Whether he was AJ the barber, the coach or the son, the Mississippi Prep Hurricane community will always know him as AJ the helper.

“I just hope his legacy lives on with all the kids he worked with and we love AJ Rapp,” said Mitchell.

