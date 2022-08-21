Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower.

The organization Sharing Health Education Awareness hosted the “Feeding from a Full Cup” event to inform mothers about breast feeding.

Several vendors shared valuable resources. Local business owners gave out free children books and even fresh produce.

Rachael McDonald attended with her baby girl, Joy. She says events like these are helpful for new mothers.

“Because they don’t feel as alone, especially with me.” said McDonald. “For example, I didn’t have a family that breast fed for a multitude of reasons, so it’s kind of like I’m all out by myself. It makes me feel like there’s more people out there who are on this journey with me.”

Guest speakers such as U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey also stopped by the baby shower.

