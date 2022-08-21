Ground Zero Blues Club hosted its first art festival

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Ground Zero Blues Club hosted its first “Art in the Alley” event in Biloxi.

Around 40 vendors set up both inside and outside of the club. Operations and VIP manager Daniel Givens said this was a way for them to highlight some of the local artists as well as for them to showcase their newly added floor.

“Biloxi is known for the casinos and there’s a lot of events that happen in Ocean Springs, Bay St. Louis, and Long Beach. I kind of just want to get more attention in the district with all the generations that they are doing here downtown,” Givens said.

Painters, food vendors, boutique stores were amongst the booths selling their merchandise. Jennifer Sandmann was there to support her friends who are business owners. She said it’s important to support local artists.

“It brings people together. It brings joy. It inspires other artists. If you are an artist, you see other things that are going on. It inspires children to be artists and be creative,” Sandmann said.

One of those artists was Keith Douglas also known as Cartoon man. He came down from Louisiana to showcase his art pieces.

“It’s a habit now. I’ve drawn every day except maybe 14 days. So, one day I woke up about 11:30 at night and I drew a circle and went back to sleep. I wasn’t going to let it be 14 days,” Douglas said.

Givens hopes they can put on this event at least once a month.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.