Grandfather, 79, killed walking dog; police name person of interest

GARY, Ind. - An Indiana family is mourning the death of a beloved father and grandfather as police search for the deadly shooting suspect.

A small memorial of chalk drawings marked the spot where 79-year-old Cornelius Olive was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog, Kenzo.

“It’s sad he died doing something that he did every day, which was walking my dog,” said his granddaughter, Kamarie Caldwell.

Cornelius Olive, 79, was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog outside his Gary, Indiana, home. (Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

After hearing gunshots Wednesday night, Caldwell says she went outside their Gary, Indiana, home to find her grandfather lying in a pool of blood.

“I’m a medical assistant, so my first thought was maybe I can save him. So, I went in the house and grabbed a towel, and I kept telling the operator he was still breathing,” Caldwell said.

Unfortunately, Cornelius Olive died on the pavement.

“The last picture that I have in my mind is watching the blood just run from the back of his head over to the sidewalk and looking at his face. I pulled up, and the dog was still sitting there between his legs,” said his daughter, Kimberly Olive.

Police say 24-year-old Tyree Gaines is considered a person of interest in the 79-year-old’s death. He allegedly sent multiple threating emails to Gary City Hall and neighboring communities.

Police believe Gaines is unstable, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 115 pounds.

Police say 24-year-old Tyree Gaines is considered a person of interest in the Cornelius Olive's death. He allegedly sent multiple threating emails to Gary City Hall and neighboring communities. (Source: Gary Police Dept., WLS via CNN)

Anyone who sees Gaines or has information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but instead call 911.

