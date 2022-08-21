13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged.

According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.