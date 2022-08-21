WLOX Careers
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

An investigation is currently ongoing.
An investigation is currently ongoing.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged.

According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

