NEW DETAILS: Investigation underway after 2 people injured in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting that took place at an apartment complex on Thursday night in Pascagoula is being investigated as an accident, officials say.

Pascagoula Police Department responded to Cambridge Park Apartments at around 7 p.m. due to reports of gunfire. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Investigators believe the gun went off accidentally, with the bullet penetrating one person’s thigh and then hitting another man in the foot.

Both men are expected to recover and no charges have been filed.

