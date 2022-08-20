WLOX Careers
Moss Point police walk WLOX through their “Community Strides” initiative

A Moss Point Police Department cruiser sits outside City Hall. (Photo Source: WLOX)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Documents requested by WLOX from Moss Point city leaders reveal the mayor’s push for the police chief to quickly implement a community policing program. It’s in an effort to reduce the selling and use of drugs, gun violence, and help build connections with the citizens.

It starts with a door knock and an introduction.

“It’s been well received,” Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said. “People are telling me I’ve lived in the city 20 years and I’ve never met the chief of police. Instead of them coming to us, why don’t we come to them?”

This is Moss Point’s vision for community policing - officers going door to door in neighborhoods throughout each ward - and introducing themselves to the ones they serve and protect.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, we learned that Mayor Billy Knight was calling officers into action and requesting a written plan from Chief Brandon Ashley detailing how his police department plans to prevent violent crime and build relationships.

The chief offered up those plans at the end of April, saying officers will be walking in at least one neighborhood every week, and coining the program “community strides.”

“The mayor and I have had numerous conversations about community policing,” Chief Ashley said. “It’s a platform he ran on in his campaign. He wants more of it and I agree.”

All the while, the department is still reeling from the effects of a staffing shortage.

With less feet on the ground and a chief now having to work patrol duty, it makes community policing a challenge; but they’re up for it.

“Me, actually going on patrol is kind of giving me a two fold,” Chief Ashley said. “It’s getting me from behind the desk and I’m meeting the citizens and that’s more community relations than anything. If the chief takes your stolen mailbox report, and I’m doing things like that, it’s building a rapport in the community and saying hey if the chief is out on patrol then he really wants to keep the community safe.”

If residents aren’t home to speak with officers, a door hanger will be left informing homeowners of their mission.

“I don’t want you to feel that - I only met an officer when something bad happens and I want you to get in touch with your officers and build some trust,” Chief Ashley said. “Because that’s what everything is based on - trust. We want the community to trust that we’re gonna do a job and we are gonna do it fair and impartial.”

The department is also making strides when it comes to hiring officers. The chief tells us it’s a time-consuming process, but the city is working to hire on two more potential candidates.

