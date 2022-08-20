WLOX Careers
Mississippi Prep Program helps its athletes get into college

The program is partnering up with the Kroc Center to give ACT prep courses to athletes.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Prep Hurricanes are not only preparing for the upcoming season, but also hoping to help post high school grads win both on and off the field.

“We get them here, some of them have job,” said Ishmel Morrow. “We teach them ways to deal with life in a positive way and to get on everything early.”

The athletes start off thanking God for the day.

“We just pray. You know we got different religions with the guys on our team, but we pray,” said Derrick Crudup Jr. “We have a silent prayer so they can pray to their high power, but faith is everything to me.”

After prayer is done, they continue the traditional football lifestyle with stretches. It’s later in the day where the untraditional practices happen.

“One might have a 1.9 GPA, so we get them in course recovery classes or ACT classes here at the facility of the Kroc,” said Morrow.

“Once they do that, I will be making assignments to them based on the objectives they need to work on,” said Laura Bragg. “And that’s what they will work on in class.”

“Some may take this way to better themselves,” said Murrow. “Some kids may have a rough past or something like that come in here and we’ll teach them everything. How to do everything.”

Their gameplan is designed to go beyond the field.

“Trying to get them to Christ,” said Crudup Jr. “That’s a great thing. That’s our focus as far as their lives and trying to give them more than football here.”

