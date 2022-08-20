WLOX Careers
MGCCC Perkinston campus adds enhancements

The school says the multipurpose arena will open in November.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Students are enjoying the new school year at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and soon, they’ll be enjoying the newest additions to the campus as well. From new residence halls to sports facilities, the community college says it wants the best experience for its students.

According to Vice President Ladd Taylor, more students are enrolling, which is why they’re building a new residence hall to house an additional 200 students.

“That really put us over the 1,000 mark, and [we’re] just excited that we’re going to be at full capacity,” said Taylor.

As MGCCC expands its educational offerings, Taylor says the school continues to focus on growing the experience it has to offer for students. Soon, a multipurpose arena will house a state-of-the-art basketball gym.

“it’s going to be a large gym, but in an intimate setting. The fan experience is going to be phenomenal.”

Head football coach Jack Wright says he has no doubt of the phenomenal fan experience because the school spirit is always strong.

“We have great school spirit. Hopefully the newcomers, the freshmen, all the people that are coming in will join in and just add to that,” Wright stated.

Because off the new additions, officials expect more visits to the school. MGCCC has a new four lane entry way along with a digital billboard on the end. Taylor says the road adds beauty and safety to the entrance.

“The old entrance in the campus, you kind of wind under the bridges. This allows not only our students to come in safely straight onto campus, but also the students at our neighboring Perkinston Elementary School to come through.”

Taylor also added that the enhancements will ensure the best experience for current and future students.

“From facilities to outstanding academic excellence, our goal is to reach for the stars and strive for excellence.”

