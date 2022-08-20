WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand Wednesday morning. (ROSS FAMILY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CNN) - A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in New Zealand.

The marine biologist, Phil Ross, told CNN the seal managed to get into the house through one of the cat doors.

According to Ross, the family cat seemingly provoked the animal.

Ross said that his wife was able to encourage the seal out of the house and into the garden.

She then called the department of conservation ranger to get the baby fur seal to a safe place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa...
School board vote to fire Hancock superintendent was unanimous
Kaysen's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was arrested Thursday on a molestation charge after authorities say...
High speed chase on I-10 ends with molestation arrest
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
All northbound lanes on Highway 63 at Saracennia Road in Moss Point are cleared after an...
CRASH CLEARED: Hwy 63 northbound lanes in Moss Point at Saracennia Rd.

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.20.22
Scattered thunderstorms
At least 20 people were killed after gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia, according to police.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home