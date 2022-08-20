WLOX Careers
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pearl River Central Blue Devils

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River Central Blue Devils are a pretty young team this year, with about 15 seniors and around 30 sophomores, but fifth-year head coach Jacob Owen isn’t letting that slow them down

“We’re going to be young in some spots but we’re confident that those young guys can get the job done,” said Owen. “It’s going to be a learning process for them. They’re good football players they’re just young.”

For some of the upperclassmen, with such a heavy underclassmen group, they’ve embraced more a leadership role to prepare the younger kids for future teams

“We’ve had great leadership this year. We do things and they watch and do it after us,” said senior guard Mason Cuevas. “The young guys are definitely good at watching us. They’re easy to learn and talk to. It’s a good group of guys out here.”

“It’s pretty important because once you have a young team you have to build them up, you can’t push them down,” said senior back Treyton Mitchell. “Once they get up they’ll do the same thing so we have to teach them to be leaders before we leave.”

This year’s team is leaving last year’s win and loss record in the past as the slate and records are cleaned heading into 2022.

For those who have grown up with the program they hope to send the seniors out the right way

“They mean a lot, they’ve been with me for a long while and it’s going to be sad to see them leave,” said Mitchell. “So I want to make this season very special so when they leave, we’ll remember this moment.”

The Blue Devils open up with Hancock.

PRC Countdown
