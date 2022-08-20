WLOX Careers
33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion

Former students at the old 33rd Avenue High School in Gulfport enjoy a visit to the old site...
Former students at the old 33rd Avenue High School in Gulfport enjoy a visit to the old site where the new Job Corps center is being built.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School.

Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.

“I really appreciate the fact they are preserving this school, because it has a real historical value to it,” said Marion Carr, a current resident of California who hadn’t seen the old site in 57 years.

“We didn’t know the value of this place at the time that we know now.”

He’s come to appreciate what he once had.

“I’ve been up in New York and a bunch of different places, and this here surpassed those schools up there.”

Job Corps took over the old high school, but closed down after it was damaged by Hurricane Katrina. Now, it’s getting a new life.

“33rd is the heart of the Trojans! The heart of the Trojans, baby,” said Jackson resident and former student Ruth Davis. “It’s got good memories for all of us. We went through a lot of trials and tribulations in this area right here.”

Those memories are worth of keeping for future generations.

“This school is a background for all of us that grew up in this town,” said Eva White, now a resident of California. “So, it’s wonderful.”

Claudette Woulard organized the reunion and this stop was the big highlight.

“We just wanted to do something to let the people coming in see the progress that has been made,” she said. “And see the changes that have been made on the coastal area.”

Ruthie Thaggart-White has been a long-time activist to preserve the school.

“We’re one of the ones that fought to save this school. It was a fight,” she said. “But I am very happy to see that we were successful in doing it.”

The project should be completed sometime in 2024.

