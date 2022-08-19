WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 63 northbound lanes blocked in Moss Point at Saracennia Rd., semi-trucks accident

All northbound lanes on Highway 63 at Saracennia Road in Moss Point are currently blocked, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All northbound lanes on Highway 63 at Saracennia Road in Moss Point are currently blocked, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

An accident happened around 5:05 a.m. Friday morning. Viewers tell WLOX more than one semi-truck was involved.

