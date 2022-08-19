WLOX Careers
In Their Shoes: Stepping back in time with Stone County old country store

On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we visit with Monroe Stewart, owner of Big Level Grocery in Stone County, to see what makes his old country store so special.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In every small town, there are special places known to everyone as “the heart of the community.”

In today’s “In Their Shoes,” we’re headed to Stone County to visit one such long-time business. And just a quick warning: You may feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Monroe Stewart bought Big Level Grocery 10 years ago. He thought it would be strictly an investment, but soon he learned otherwise.

“I didn’t buy a business,” Stewart said. “I bought a family.”

