Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex leaves two injured

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Pascagoula PD responded to reports of shots fired at Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road.

Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Those with information on the situation are asked to contact Pascagoula PD at (228) 762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

