New details on teen who brought gun to Harrison Central campus

Investigators say the teen, who is charged with bringing a 45 caliber pistol to campus on the...
Investigators say the teen, who is charged with bringing a 45 caliber pistol to campus on the second day of class, also had the weapon with him the first day of school.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new information about the teen who brought a pistol to Harrison Central High School at the beginning of the school year.

Investigators say the teen, who is charged with bringing a 45 caliber pistol to campus on the second day of class, also had the weapon with him the first day of school. This information came out Wednesday after the teen’s lawyer asked that his $10,000 bond be reduced. Judge Brandon Ladner denied that request after hearing from a Harrison County Sheriff’s investigator.

We reported earlier this week that court documents detailed the teen was arrested before he got to class after resource officers stopped the student from walking into school. We now learn the investigator discovered a photo on the teen’s cell phone that appeared to be taken inside a classroom.

The investigator also testified he found other photos of the teen with the gun on his cell phone.

The student states that he brought the handgun for his own protection from another student. As for where the teen got the gun, the county prosecutor said it was registered to someone in Louisiana. How it ended up in the teen’s hands is still under investigation.

The initial incident happened August 5, 2022, when the 15-year-old student was taken into custody around 9 a.m. for bringing the loaded gun on campus.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher about the teen having a weapon. He was taken into custody just minutes later after administration and the school resource officer located him and found the weapon tucked into his waistband.

The teen was charged as an adult with possession of a weapon on school property and booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

