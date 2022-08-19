Lottery yields $121-million-plus to Miss. in FY22

From the Mississippi Lottery Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The first payment of the new fiscal year landed in state tax coffers this week from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

The July transfer worked out to $11,834,298.78.

“We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” MLC President Jeff Hewitt said. “The lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi improve road, bridge and educational needs around the state.”

For fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30, 2022, the MLC transferred $121,570,750.80 to the state, with $80 million assisting roads and bridges, plus $41,570,750.80 for the Education Enhancement Fund

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers are contingent on annual financial audit.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.