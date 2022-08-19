WLOX Careers
High speed chase on I-10 ends with molestation arrest

John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was arrested Thursday on a molestation charge after authorities say...
John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi was arrested Thursday on a molestation charge after authorities say he led them on a chase through four coast cities.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man wanted for molestation was arrested Thursday after authorities say he led them on a chase through four coast cities.

It started with Biloxi Police alerting Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies that they were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for molestation in their city. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the officers gave their location and identified the suspect as John Pierre, 42.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies joined Biloxi in the pursuit on I-10 at the Cedar Lake exit, but stopped when they lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, deputies found the vehicle on John Ross Rd. and Hwy 605 in Gulfport.

Once again, the deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver headed south, back to I-10, and sped off to the west.

After eluding law enforcement for a second time, deputies got a tip that the vehicle had driven off the interstate and crossed into the woods near Lobouy Road in Pass Christian. Eventually, deputies apprehended Pierre on I-10 at the Kiln Delisle Road exit.

Pierre is charged with one count of felony evasion and one count of molestation. He’s being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a no bond status because of the sex charge.

