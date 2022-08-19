WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Hancock County School District terminates superintendent’s contract

Hancock County School District.
Hancock County School District.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a specially-called meeting.

The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.

WLOX obtained a statement from the school board president about the decision.

“Such decision is not taken lightly; however, the board is confident that our principals and district leaders are the collective team necessary to guide the district to greatness,” the president said.

That statement did not included the reasons why the board terminated its contract with Merwin. We’re reaching out to board members and we will update you as we learn more information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released statewide results from the 2021-22...
State test results for 2021-22 school year bounce back to near pre-pandemic rates
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Pascagoula PD responded to reports of shots fired at Cambridge...
Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex leaves two injured
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Homeless Camp
Homelessness increasing as Governor Reeves ends rental assistance program

Latest News

Friday morning threats at Harrison Central High School and West Harrison High School have been...
UPDATE: Active threats cleared at Harrison Central and West Harrison
Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms four 18-wheelers were involved in the accident that...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 63 northbound lanes still blocked in Moss Point at Saracennia Rd., 4 18-wheeler crash
All northbound lanes on Highway 63 at Saracennia Road in Moss Point are currently blocked,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 63 northbound lanes blocked in Moss Point at Saracennia Rd., semi-trucks accident
This week was off to a sizzling start. But thanks to rain, it wasn't quite as hot yesterday....
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast