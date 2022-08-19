Hancock County School District terminates superintendent’s contract

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a specially-called meeting.

The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.

WLOX obtained a statement from the school board president about the decision.

“Such decision is not taken lightly; however, the board is confident that our principals and district leaders are the collective team necessary to guide the district to greatness,” the president said.

That statement did not included the reasons why the board terminated its contract with Merwin. We’re reaching out to board members and we will update you as we learn more information.

