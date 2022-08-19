Gulfport-Biloxi Airport loses A/C, but flights remain on schedule

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Visitors flying into the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport this week are getting a hot, humid welcome to Mississippi as soon as they step off the plane. The airport’s air conditioning went out Wednesday morning, and efforts to bring in temporary relief haven’t worked out as planned.

Casey Lyons, the airport’s Director of Operations and Maintenance, said the issue is a ruptured chilled water line. The 16-inch line is broken below ground.

“Immediately, crews been digging, busting out concrete in the mechanical room to get to the pipe. It’s very slow process.”

Lyons said it will be a couple more days before they can get the line repaired. Engineers are currently working on a solution that would bypass the failed line completely and replace it. They hope that will eliminate any future issues with the underground line.

In the meantime, the airport brought in lots of fans and temporary A/C units to offer some relief. They also converted airline carts to cooling units at the screening area to keep that sensitive screening equipment running properly. Cooling equipment is staged at Gates 1, 2, and 3.

“That was the easiest location to bring in outside A/C units. We are encouraging passengers after screening to wait in that area,” Lyons said.

The airport is also working to bring in a huge portable chiller on an 18-wheeler.

“One arrived Thursday night from Texas. We turned it on and it didn’t work. It ran for 20 minutes and failed,” Lyons said. “We spent all night trying find parts to repair it.”

Another 18-wheeler cooling unit was located in Houston, and was expected to arrive late Friday.

Flights are still operating normally, as are the airport’s restaurants and shops. Workers in those areas may be suffering the most during the A/C outage. WLOX News has heard several complaints about the heat, especially from folks in the cooking areas. Many airport employees with jobs that don’t require them to be in the office have been working from home.

