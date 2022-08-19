Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President.

In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.

Fortenberry’s career in television has taken him all over the southeast and back to Mississippi. Since 2015, he’s served as the Vice President and General Manager of WLBT in Jackson. Under his leadership, WLBT was recently selected to run a first-of-its-kind on-site training center to prepare future journalists for careers in media.

Fortenberry will continue in his current role at WLBT while assuming oversight of the additional stations.

Gray Television, Inc. is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households.

