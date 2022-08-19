Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm.

I-10 West, County Farm Road, Harrison County.



State Troopers are working a crash scene that has created lane closure.



Motorists should expect travel delays and choose alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/OC9MhHBXb2 — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) August 19, 2022

The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

