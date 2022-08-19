Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm.
The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.